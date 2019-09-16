A&E's 'Live PD' and 'Live Rescue' to feature Tallahassee Police and Fire Departments

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A&E's "Live PD" returns this weekend, and viewers from Tallahassee may see some familiar faces.

The network announced on Friday the season four premiere will feature three new law enforcement agencies, including the Tallahassee Police Department. The new episodes will air at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

According to A&E, "Live PD" is the top series on cable on Friday and Saturday nights. The series had its most viewers with 2.4 million on June 21.

"Live Rescue" also has new episodes airing on A&E, and the Tallahassee Fire Department is one of the agencies the network filmed. The new episodes of "Live Rescue" will premiere at 9 p.m. Monday, September 23.

Both series are produced by MGM's Big Fish Entertainment.

