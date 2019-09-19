Tallahassee counseling center workers indicted on Medicaid fraud

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The owner and a mental health counselor of a Tallahassee counseling center were indicted on 75 counts of health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

Stephanie Lynn Fleming, 42, and Helen Elizabeth Storey, 37, were arrested in Waldorf, Maryland after the indictment was handed down. The indictment says that Storey owned North Florida Mental Health and Fleming was employed as a licensed mental health counselor there.

The indictment also said starting around April 2016, Fleming and Storey submitted false claims for payment and reimbursement to Florida Medicaid and its managed care organizations for psychotherapy, psychiatric diagnostic evaluations and therapeutic behavioral services.

In total, Fleming and Storey illegally took or tried to take more than $250,000 from Florida Medicaid.

Storey and Fleming face the following potential penalties:



Conspiracy to commit health care fraud: maximum 20 years prison



Health care fraud: maximum of 10 years in prison per count



False statements in connection to health care matters: a maximum of five years in prison per count

