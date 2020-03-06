Tallahassee AIDS walk marks 30 years of fighting HIV

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The fight against HIV and AIDS took center stage Thursday night at Railroad Square. The 30th Annual Tallahassee AIDS Walk served as an opportunity to reflect on the past three decades.

This year's one-mile walk featured a glow-in-the-dark theme complete with glow-sticks and flashing lights.

Organizers said local groups have made incredible strides since the 1980s.

"Thirty years ago, we didn't know as much as we know now," said Jeanne Freeman. She's the CEO of Neighborhood Medical Center. "Now there's new technology new medications, people are living with HIV and AIDS. They're living long quality lives so that's what's important here to keep the fight going and eventually find a cure."

The event was expected to bring in $10,000 to benefit Neighborhood Medical Center, Big Bend Cares and Bond Community Health. All three work to provide resources for those living with HIV.

