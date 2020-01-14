Tallahassee Animal Services requesting community help to increase adoption rate

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 10, 2020

Juno (left) and Stella (right), awaiting someone to come say hello to them.

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Animal Services is asking the public for help. They say thousands of cats and dogs enter the shelter each year, but not all of them can be adopted or rescued.

In 2019, 23 percent of the animals at the shelter were euthanized. While that number is lower than it has been in recent years, the shelter says it's not low enough and wants to decrease that number by increasing the number of adoptions and volunteers in 2020.

Thomas Muffley, a Tallahassee resident and dog owner, rescued his dog, Max, from a shelter after he and his dog Jack wanted another friend in their home. Muffley going on to say that his decision to rescue Max was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

"He's comforting for the both of us," said Muffley. He's just a part of our little crew that we have. You know we all go together, we all hang out."

Thomas believes that every pet should have a home and shouldn't be constrained to a kennel.

"I mean they're caged up and animals are meant to run free especially at dog parks, said Muffley. "You see them out here having fun and in the kennels or shelters and stuff they're locked in their little kennels."

This is where the Tallahassee animal shelter comes into play. Their goal is to have the fewest number of animals come into the shelter as possible and they're trying to do their part to decrease their intake.

The Tallahassee Animal Services director, Erika Leckington said that the shelter is always trying to improve their numbers each year.

"We're always looking to improve because we are looking to decrease the number of animals coming in," said Leckington. "By helping people provide more resources for their animals, they then can take responsible care of them."

In order to make this change however, the shelter needs more volunteers and more pet owners to take some important steps.

Spaying and neutering their animal and making sure they report it lost as soon as it does go missing, is one of the ways to help, according to Leckington. She also goes on to say that residents can help by making sure their animal is micro-chipped and by helping the shelter reunite animals that they recognize, with their families.

One animal looking for a home is a gentle cat named Diane. Diane has a special eye condition that has caused her to lose one eye and is set to get surgery on the other eye. She was spayed this past week and is one of sixty animals available right now for a new home.

"Diane definitely needs a home," said Leckington. "So if you're looking for an one-eyed indoor cat, she would be an excellent choice."

Muffley says that you can find an animal a perfect home just like he was able to do for Max. You just have to take a chance to visit the shelter and see how you can help.

"You can go spend an afternoon. Take your kids with you, go to the shelter," Muffley said. "Take the dogs for a walk and get them out of that environment they're caged up in."

If you're looking to adopt or want to find out ways to volunteer or help you can visit the site below.

https://talgov.com/animals/asc-adopt.aspx