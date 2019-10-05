Tallahassee Animal Services urging people to adopt dog

By WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee Animal Services is saying Rosie (AKA Jodie) needs a well-deserved home. The agency first posted about this to their Facebook page.

Animal Services says Rosie went to her yearly checkup before meeting with a potential adopter, but when they pet her, the adopter broke out in hives and changed their mind.

The agency says Rosie is very friendly to both humans and other dogs and is properly trained, but just "terrible at first impressions."

Rosie will be at the shelter today (10-5-2019) and Sunday (10-6-2019) to meet any more potential adopters. If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, Animal Services is asking you to email fosterpets@talgov.com for further inquiry.