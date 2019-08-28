Publix Aprons Cooking School recipe: Prosciutto Panzanella Salad with Tapenade Vinaigrette

Chef Chris Holbrook showcased this dish on WCTV's Good Morning Show.
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
August 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Publix Aprons Cooking School chef Chris Holbrook came on the WCTV Good Morning Show to share a recipe: Prosciutto Panzanella Salad with Tapenade Vinaigrette.

Time to dive in.

Prosciutto Parmigiana Panzanella Salad

Ingredients


  • Three tablespoons grapeseed oil

  • One loaf ciabtta, 2-inch dice

  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper

  • Four cups arugula

  • 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 1/4 red onion, julienned

  • 1/4 cup basil, julienned

  • Three tablespoons capers, drained

  • Olive Tapenade Vinaigrette (recipe follows)


Garnish


  • Two radishes, sliced thin

  • Shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese

  • Four slices prosciutto, sliced into 1-inch ribbons

Method


  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees

  • Toss grapeseed oil with bread until coated; season with salt and pepper. Arrange bread on baking sheet in a single layer and bake 15 minutes or until crispy. Allow to cool

  • Combine in a large bowl: croutons, arugula, tomatoes, onion, basil, capers and vinaigrette; toss to coat then seat aside 5 minutes. Serve topped with garnishes.

Olive Tapenade Vinaigrette

Ingredients


  • Three anchovy fillets, rinsed, patted dry and finely chopped

  • Two tablespoons fresh lemon juice

  • One tablespoon sherry vinegar

  • Two teaspoons minced shallots

  • One teaspoon minced garlic

  • Ground black pepper

  • 1/4 cup pitted olives, finely chopped

  • 1/4 cup cured black olives, pitted

  • Two tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Method


  • Combine in a small bowl: anchovies, lemon juice, vinegar, shallots and garlic until well blended; season with pepper to taste. Set aside to marinate 10 minutes.

  • Add to anchovy mixture: olives, parsley and olive oil. Refrigerate one to two hours. Before using, bring vinaigrette to room temperature and whisk again.

 