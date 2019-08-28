Publix Aprons Cooking School recipe: Prosciutto Panzanella Salad with Tapenade Vinaigrette

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
August 28, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Publix Aprons Cooking School chef Chris Holbrook came on the WCTV Good Morning Show to share a recipe: Prosciutto Panzanella Salad with Tapenade Vinaigrette.
Time to dive in.
Prosciutto Parmigiana Panzanella Salad
Ingredients
- Three tablespoons grapeseed oil
- One loaf ciabtta, 2-inch dice
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper
- Four cups arugula
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 red onion, julienned
- 1/4 cup basil, julienned
- Three tablespoons capers, drained
- Olive Tapenade Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Garnish
- Two radishes, sliced thin
- Shaved parmigiano-reggiano cheese
- Four slices prosciutto, sliced into 1-inch ribbons
Method
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Toss grapeseed oil with bread until coated; season with salt and pepper. Arrange bread on baking sheet in a single layer and bake 15 minutes or until crispy. Allow to cool
- Combine in a large bowl: croutons, arugula, tomatoes, onion, basil, capers and vinaigrette; toss to coat then seat aside 5 minutes. Serve topped with garnishes.
Olive Tapenade Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- Three anchovy fillets, rinsed, patted dry and finely chopped
- Two tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- One tablespoon sherry vinegar
- Two teaspoons minced shallots
- One teaspoon minced garlic
- Ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup pitted olives, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup cured black olives, pitted
- Two tablespoons Italian parsley, chopped
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Method
- Combine in a small bowl: anchovies, lemon juice, vinegar, shallots and garlic until well blended; season with pepper to taste. Set aside to marinate 10 minutes.
- Add to anchovy mixture: olives, parsley and olive oil. Refrigerate one to two hours. Before using, bring vinaigrette to room temperature and whisk again.