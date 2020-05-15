Tallahassee Archery Club to host to first tournament post-pandemic over weekend

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Archery Club hopes Saturday's 3D tournament helps its members feel like old times.

"It's kind of like a big dart game," Richard Mann said. "You're shooting an arrow trying to hit a certain place on the animal trying to get the best score you can get.".

The animals are fake, but made to look real with foam. The club expects around 25 to 30 members, with enhanced social distancing measures in place.

"When it comes to signing up," Richard Mann said, "We're going to have kind of like you see at the super markets, there are going to be stations. We are going to have free water bottles. No more than three in a group. We typically have people on every other lane, so they will be 60-plus feet apart."

Members can range in age, skill level and type of bow.

Adam Gaiser teaches philosophy at Florida State, and will compete tomorrow with a traditional bow.

"You can do recurve or long bow," Gaiser said. "I tend to use this recurve bow. You can shoot the range yourself, but shooting with a group of people is a lot more fun."

Some more experienced members, like Dale East, who have been shooting for close to 50 years, will shoot with a compound bow.

"Some classes have no sights," East said. "They are some classes that have sights. There are classes where you have a mechanical gadget that you release the arrow with or there are classes in which you shoot your finger wearing a glove or either a tab."

But East and the other archers all agree; they are most looking forward to is being around there friends.

"Just to be sociable," East said. "Most archers like people."

The tournament will be at the Tallahassee Archery Club. For the traditional class, registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the competition at 9 a.m. For the compound class, registration starts after 9 a.m. and the competition starts at 10:30 a.m.