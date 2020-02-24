Tallahassee Brewery makes history with first distillery

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 23, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee's craft beer scene is well known, but one brewery is entering uncharted waters for the capital city, with plans to open a distillery.

Ology Brewing Company plans on opening the city's first distillery this year. The three-year-old company already brews their own beers but believes the addition of a distillery will enhance their craft spirits.

"In general we just want to make this an extension of Ology brewing so we create high in craft small-batch products," said Ology Co-founder Nick Walker. "That's what we want to do with the distillery as well.".

Distilling is the process of extracting essential products from a beer by vaporizing it and then condensing the cooling vapor. This lets the distiller use the ingredients they like and get rid of the ones they don't.

Ology's head distiller, Jason Grant says the distillery will allow for more creativity in terms of the spirits the company can make.

"When we do something we really like on the brewery side like a hazy IPA. Something that's not really classical, not something that's traditional but we can do the same with distilling it," said Grant. "Go along and make maybe a brandy or make something that people don't really have but we can have fun with it and enjoy it."

Ology has not disclosed their distillery location as of yet but say they are excited to be a pioneer for a city that prides itself for its craft beer scene.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.