Tallahassee Chamber hosts conversation on developing land around TLH, improving the airport

July 23, 2019

July 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Airport numbers and land use around the Tallahassee International Airport were discussed in a community conversation held by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

This was the third meeting since the Chamber's trip to Greenville, South Carolina.

On average, 1,100 passengers who live within two hours of the Tallahassee International Airport choose other options in the region; 22% go to Orlando, while 16% go to Jacksonville.

Those passengers who choose to travel through other airports have often chosen a lower fare.

The Tallahassee International Airport sees an average of 969 domestic and 66 international passengers each way every day. The average one-way fare to Tallahassee's 30 largest domestic markets is $230.

WCTV spoke with multiple business travelers in the airport on Tuesday about what they look for in their air travel.

"A good little, you know a food court or whatever so you can have a little choice," said Brad Buggs, one traveler flying out of Tallahassee for the first time.

Bruce Caughman landed in TLH for the first time on Tuesday.

"It was very nice, it was very clean. There wasn't a big crowd, I was able to get out of my gate and get here very quickly," said Caughman.

David Turner, who has traveled to Tallahassee once before for business, said the airport fit his needs as well.

"Anything that gives me the comforts that I need to get done as a business traveler what I need to get done. Ports are absolutely critical, any time I can plug into energy it's important," said Turner.

"From a commercial standpoint, if you're flying in and out of Tallahassee, I want you to have the best experience you possibly can," said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

The airport will see multiple changes in the coming years; outside grants and funding will bring new passenger bridges, an improved terminal and runway, and an international passenger processing facility.

Director of Aviation, David Pollard, said he is most excited about the international passenger processing facility and the future foreign trade zone.

"Those are two things that will be game changers for this airport and this part of Florida as we look to be a key player for the economic engine that this airport is to the community," said Pollard.

Those facilities will also open up the shipping capabilities, thanks to the international designation.

Multiple speakers emphasized the importance of making the large area of undeveloped land "ready, set, go."

"Ready, set, go," means that when the airport is working with a business that is interested in expanding in the area, permits and building can start within the first nine to twelve months.

The ability to act quickly in the building and developing process will make the airport's real estate more competitive.

"The conversation that we had here today reiterated the importance of having land that is ready, set, go. So that we can seize upon opportunities for business expansion and development within our targetted sectors such as advanced manufacturing and applied sciences," said Cristina Paredes, the Director for the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality.

David Pollard said some land is already "ready, set, go."

Paredes also said the Airport Gateway Project and the widening of Capital Circle will help open the area for redevelopment in the next five to seven years.

Mayor Dailey wants to identify the dollars needed to make the airport "ready, set, go."

"We've got to be able to move this airport forward if we're going to be competitive, and that costs money. But it's a priority of mine, I believe it's a priority of the city commission, and so we're going to dedicate the resources and move forward," said Mayor Dailey.

The Tallahassee Chamber's next community conversation will involve a tour from C.K. Steele Plaza on a StarMetro bus.