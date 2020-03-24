Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce hosts 'Surviving COVID-19' webinar

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness NewsMarch 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is helping employers understand the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Last week, Congress passed the First Coronavirus Response Act. The bill expands unemployment benefits, food assistance, paid sick leave and free coronavirus testing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also requires employers to provide additional protections for health care workers.m

On Tuesday, the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce held a webinar with local law firm, The Krizner Group. It was designed to help the community understand the newly announced Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act.

Joyce Chastain of The Krizner Group laid out information about the measures. She says beginning April 2, employers with fewer than 500 employees will be required to provide up to two weeks of full pay for anyone missing work due to being quarantined, experiencing symptoms or seeking medical assistance for COVID-19.

Employees unable to work because they are caring for an individual in quarantine, or caring for children who are impacted by school or day care closings in response to the virus are eligible for two-thirds pay for up to ten weeks. This relief, the group says, will end when the need is no longer there, like if schools or day cares open back up.

The Krizner Group says employers will receive dollar for dollar tax credits to reimburse 100 pecent of sick leave amount. There is a 30 day non-enforcement period for employers to adjust.