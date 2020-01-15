Tallahassee Police Chief announces new command staff

By: Pat Mueller | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has revealed the new members of the department's command staff.

Revell selected Maurice Holmes, Tonja Bryant-Smith and Jason Laursen as deputy chiefs for the Tallahassee Police Department.

Having three deputy chiefs is a new structure for TPD's command staff. The department says it is looking toward the possibility of separate precincts or sub-stations.

Revell says it hasn't been decided yet which deputy chief will oversee which department.

Previously, Holmes worked for the Thomasville Police Department, reaching the rank of captain. He grew up in Tallahassee and is a Rickards High School graduate. In his 28 years of law enforcement experience, he has served as a deputy chief and worked in Herndon County, which is just outside of Atlanta.

Bryant-Smith is also from Tallahassee, and she was on the City's police force for 11 years. After her first stint as a Tallahassee police officer, she worked for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for 17 years, attaining the rank of special agent supervisor along the way.

Additionally, she is the president of the North Florida chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement.

Finally, Jason Laursen was a major of Tallahassee's police force. He has been with the department for a little over 20 years. During his time in Tallahassee, Laursen has supervised the patrol, special investigations and robbery and violent crimes units.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 264. Although he is originally from the Tampa Bay area, Laursen has called Tallahassee his home since 1993.

Revell chose his command staff after an internal and external search for candidates. He received 15 applicants over a two-week process.

Revell interviewed five candidates, and ultimately chose Holmes, Bryant-Smith and Lauren.

The new command staff will be effective February 1, and they will be sworn in on February 3.

