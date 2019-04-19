Tallahassee Christian and Jewish communities prepare for holy weekend

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Many Christian religions celebrate Good Friday today. It's the second of three holy days called the Triduum.

The Triduum is not only a time of reverence in these churches, but also a very busy and full time for their members.

Good Friday itself is a solemn day; it is remembered as the day that Jesus was crucified on the cross.

It can be a time to slow down and think about the struggles we face and a day to remember those in our lives who have died.

Thursday was celebrated as the Last Supper, and Saturday includes an Easter Vigil, which is a testament to gatherings of early Christian churches.

There are three different services today alone at St. John's Episcopal Church, at 12:10, 3:00, and 7:00.

Each service is different, but all are expected to have high attendance, a trend that should continue through the weekend.

"Many folks who are coming home and visiting family for the holidays, and they come and worship in a space that has been home for their families," said Reverend Abi Moon, the associate rector at St. John's. "Or, they are coming for the first time, to listen to the story, and to live through these three days slowly."

Reverend Moon said, wherever you may be in your spiritual journey, all are welcome.

This is also a very important time for the Jewish community; Passover begins on April 19th and runs through April 27th.

Temple Israel will hold Kabbalat Shabbat Services at 7:30 p.m., and candle lighting at 7:49 p.m.

