Tallahassee church holds concert of hope to raise money for woman needing liver transplant

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 01, 2020

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sunday evening at the 1200 Church brought

special musical performances for a special person in this church community, Denise Coats

The concert, a benefit to raise money for her liver transplant..

The performances today brought waves of hope and encouragement..

She inspires others with her optimism but the reality is sobering...

Musical tributes for a woman loved by her tallahassee family

Nancy simmonds, friend of denise cg at 00:04

.."The wonderful thing about denise is she's the kind of person that brightens up your day whether you know her for years or whether you don't."..

Denise coats loves her life and adores the home she has found here in tallahassee..

Even when doctors found a cyst in her liver two years ago causing her to need a liver transplant..

She has found a way to be optimistic..

Denise coats, needs liver transplant cg at 00:22

"God has blessed me in so many ways. Unfortunately I do need a liver transplant but everybody has an unfortunately."..

Her positivety, inspiring those around her

Erin cheeseborough dedicated a song because of the hope she brings

Erin cheeseborough, friend of denise cg at 00:36

"She's raised me up by being very optimistic abou situations in life. You know whenever I'm feeling overwhelmed myself she's just been very uplifting."..

When asked how she's so confident, she points to one thing

Denise coats

"Prayeeeeeeeeeeeer. Prayer changes things brother, you got to pray! You got to pray and read your word. The end. Next question."...

Behind the optimism...

Sober reality...

The procedure to save her life costing over $800,000 dollars

This musical night of hope, a fundraiser for her benefit

One she very much enjoyed

*nats* (ahhhhhh it was awesome)

Denise, humbled by the loved that was shown

Denise coats

"Just people, the friends I've had for years come. People I've never met came to hug me and just wanted to support me, like who am I."..

She's a woman, extremely excited about what the future holds...

Denise coats

"I'm enjoying life now but I would love to graduate college because I want to be a social worker. And I just want to see what god's next step is."..

And a faith stronger than any illness

Denise was put on the transplant waiting list wednesday

And is hoping to raise enough money to take the next step..