Tallahassee City Commission considers a Community Land Trust for affordable housing

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee is discussing affordable housing at its Wednesday night commission meeting, considering the establishment of a Community Land Trust.

According to the agenda item, a non-profit would acquire city land and create affordable housing on the parcel.

The Community Land Trust would protect housing affordability, ensuring that it is available to those who meet low and moderate income requirements.

City staff is recommending the City Manager enter into an agreement with the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium, or TLC, to make surplus city property available for this use.

Affordable housing advocate Rick Kearney said affordable housing is needed in the area.

"When the waitist for the Tallahassee Housing Authority opened last year, about 15,000 people applied in 45 days," said Kearney. "So there is obviously an unmet need. I really think that if we can build a long-term 20, 25 year plan to address that, we're going to see these other social issues decline along with that"

Kearney also said providing more affordable housing can help cut down on crime, and improve healthcare and education outcomes in a poll on the WCTV Twitter page.

Thomas Lewis of the Big Bne Community Development Corporation was involved with the Casanas Village Project, located in Frenchtown.

That development has affordable and market price units.

Lewis said that development has been completely full since it opened in January; he also said he believes about 90& of affordable housing in Tallahassee and Leon County is already occupied.

"You take the affordable housing trust fund, you take the CRA for south side, you take the land trust, and those are great tools that can be used for developing a nice supply of affordable housing for home ownership," said Lewis.

This issue will be discussed at the June 19th City Commission meeting, and Leon County will discuss a similar proposal at its July 9th Commission meeting.