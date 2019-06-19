Tallahassee City Commission discusses e-scooters, affordable housing at latest meeting

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee City Commission met on Wednesday to discuss a variety of issues, including e-scooters and affordable housing.

The Commission met at the Smith Williams Service Center as part of its commitment to taking meetings outside of City Hall, to allow residents easier access to provide public comment.

E-Scooter Pilot Program

The City is moving forward with the e-scooter program, deciding which companies can apply for a permit.

Staff hopes to have all applications from the companies by July 1, to begin the program on July 15.

11 total companies were vetted by City Staff, and the top three were Gotcha, Lime, and VeoRide.

However, City Commissioner Curtis Richardson moved to allow five total companies, rather than three, to come to Tallahassee.

This will not change the total number of scooters from 999.

The vetting criteria for the companies included being responsive if there is an issue, being environmentally friendly, and having a helmet leasing program.

The "Gotcha" company has previous experience at FSU,.

City staff recommended Lime, in part because of the company's "Respect the Ride" campaign.

VeoRide was the third recommended company, due to its sustainable efforts. Those scooters have swap-able batteries, which means less car trips will be needed to collect them.

The last two companies selected to apply for the pilot are Bird and Spin.

"We're testing this out to see if it's something that will work for Tallahassee. It's worked in other communities. There's been some issues, and so if there are issues here we're hoping to work through those and see if this will be a viable transportation alternative for the city of Tallahassee," said Commissioner Richardson.

The pilot is set to last for three months.

Community Land Trust

The Community Land Trust initiative dates back to 2017 after the City of Tallahassee looked at recommendations of the Affordable Housing Work Group.

On June 19, 2018, the city began its search for a local non-profit to act as a CLT.

The recommended non-profit from City staff is the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium.

Four members of Graceful Solutions, Inc. put on a presentation, arguing for two CLTs. The group wanted to work on single family ownership; their idea was that the TLC could then focus on multi-family rental units.

The City Commission voted unanimously to allow the City Manager to negotiate an agreement with TLC, with one amendment.

Commissioner Jeremy Matlow moved to add that the negotiated agreement be subject to City approval, and include more details on a plan of how to move forward, and which properties would be available for affordable housing development.

Leon County will take up a similar request at the July 9th meeting.

TEMPO Program Grant

The TEMPO program is receiving a $70,000 grant from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

The program works with Disconnected Youth in Tallahassee, providing a path to essential services.

It focuses on people ages 16 to 24, connecting them with educational and employment opportunities.

The $70,000 grant will work as a contract, focusing on youth ages 16 and 17, male and female.

"We'll do educational enrichment, that means they'll be working on their GEDs and high school diplomas," said program founder Dr. Kimball Thomas. "We also will have life skill building classes, we'll work on how to do conflict mediation and resolution with them. We'll also work on mentoring and tutoring, we'll bring in mentors and tutors to talk with them."

The program will also work with youth on financial literacy and budgeting, as well as how to save when they receive a paycheck.

According to the American Community Survey, of the 57,000 16 to 24 year-olds in the Tallahassee area, 7,000 have dropped out of school and are not

in the labor market.

Dr. Thomas said the goal of the program was to have 70 participants in its first year; after 19 months, there are 517 total.

City Charter Changes

The City Commission voted to make pronouns gender neutral, adding he or she to multiple parts of the charter.

One citizen requested that the City change the pronouns to "they/them."

Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox asked the City attorney if that was feasible; the City attorney said she will look at the document in context and bring back any changes in a future meeting.

City Graffiti

The City Commission also voted to better eradicate graffiti in the City of Tallahassee.

Under this new ordinance, the City will be able to issue a violation in owners of property do not remove graffiti, and can eradicate it.

Oasis Center for Girls will also be bringing its summer camp "Girls Can Do Anything" to create new art, instead of graffiti in Tallahassee.

