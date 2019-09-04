Tallahassee City Commission holds workshop on strategic plan

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The City of Tallahassee hosted a commission workshop Wednesday morning, focused on the strategic plan.

The plan includes goals of public trust, public safety, quality of life, impact on poverty, public infrastructure, and economic development.

Economic Development

City Commissioner Elaine Bryant said she is particularly focused on the goal of economic development.

"There is a connectivity between economics in this community, finding jobs, that's directly linked to people wanting to stay here. So, we have talent that can be engaged and stay in this community, and not only stay in this community, but people that are already here," said Commissioner Bryant.

The stated goal reads "to advance the City of Tallahassee as a competitive, innovative, and sustainable regional economic hub."

Multiple commissioners wrote comments such as "Great start!" on the board, but had quite a few ideas for the next five years.

Those included broadening the City's private sector base, engaging youth on providing career focus, strengthen university relationships, and growing as a regional economic hub.

Public Safety

The written public safety goal states "to be a safe, resilient, and inclusive community."

Commissioners' initial impressions included post-its such as "new community supported police chief" and "focusing in on creating a safe community.

During the discussion portion of the event, Commissioner Curtis Richardson discussed his experience of living on the Southside of town.

"Everyone in this City deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood," said Richardson.

The notes looking at the next five years included suggestions of implementing the Ring doorbell, strengthening HOAs and Neighborhood Associations, and explore opportunities of restorative justice.

Impact on Poverty

"To be a leading community partner that actively connects residents to resources that remove economic and social barriers," is the goal titled "Impact on Poverty."

Initial impressions by commissioners include access to quality healthcare, quality education, and business creation.

During the discussion, Commissioner Williams-Cox challenged her colleagues to discuss what "affordable" means.

Commissioners also discussed increasing the minimum wage; Mayor John Dailey said he would like to see the City of Tallahassee lead the statewide charge of raising minimum wage for its employees.

Others agreed the city is on the right track with the creation of a Community Land Trust to create more affordable housing.

Commissioners also discussed the connections of mental health and poverty, as well as the need to collaborate with the school system.

Quality of Live

The quality of life goal states, "to be a creative and inclusive community with beautiful public spaces that protect and promote resources and culture."

Commissioners stated goals of becoming a regional destination for arts and music, displaying and celebrating more diversity, and creating a community in which no citizen has any fear of any part of town.

Mayor John Dailey made the suggestion of a goal of having 100 parks by the City's 200 year anniversary. He estimated the current number at the high 80s, and an audience member stated it was likely closer to 90, due to ongoing projects.

Commissioner Williams-Cox also suggested having more festivals to celebrate diversity.

Five year goals written on the board included celebrating the City as a whole, working on the Urban Forestry Master Plan, and clearly defining the benefits and timelines of certain projects.

Public Infrastructure

This goal was defined on the board as being "the leading publicly owned utility that supports a growing and progressive community."

Most commissioners agreed with the directive to "keep our foot on the gas," moving forward with planned projects and toward the use of solar energy.

Some suggested discussions of public transportation alternatives, underground utilities, and increased sidewalk connectivity.

Public Trust

Multiple commissioners called for more collaboration with the Ethics Committee, and for City employees to be held accountable for unethical behavior.

The goal stated the directive was to "enhance public trust through ethical business practices and transparency."

Commissioner Elaine Bryant brought up the importance of having a line between performance as a City employee, and the completion of an ethics course.

She pushed for disconnecting merit-based raises tied to the completion of the ethics course, saying she understands the priority of the goal, but does not want it to become punitive.

City Manager Reese Goad explained that the ethics course is a new tool, and wants to encourage as many City employees to prioritize ethics as possible.

Moving Forward

City staff will discuss and implement the Commissioners' recommendations and bring a draft of the plan before the Commission during the October meeting.