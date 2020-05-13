Tallahassee City Commission unanimously votes to create more cemetery space

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee City Commissioners unanimously voted to create more cemetery space within the City limits.

Only 50 spaces were still available in only one of the City's five cemeteries; the other four had no plots left to purchase.

City Commissioners had two options to create more cemetery space; they all voted to move forward with both choices.

The City will be buying back unused burial plots and expanding the Southside Cemetery by three acres.

A growing trend in cremation and a decrease in traditional burials affects how many spaces are needed, but the next five years are a critical time.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson broached the subject in an earlier Commission meeting after hearing from the owner of Strong & Jones Funeral home.

"It's got to be very heartbreaking to want to bury a loved one and not have a cemetery plot available to lay them to rest. So I wanted us to address this issue as quickly as possible," said Richardson.

More than 9,000 plots have been purchased but are currently unused; the City will work with residents to buy back those spaces. It's unclear exactly how much that would cost, because each purchase will be negotiated based on when the plot was purchased.

The three additional acres in the Southside Cemetery will provide 3,000 new burial plots; Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder estimated those would be available within a year.

