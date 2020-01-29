Tallahassee City Commission votes to make e-scooter program permanent

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- E-scooters in Tallahassee are here to stay; the City Commission voted unanimously to make the pilot program permanent.

City staff recommended the permanent program with a few changes, including limiting the number of vendors to two, with 1,500 total e-scooters in the City.

City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said he thinks a permanent program is a good idea, now that most of the growing pains have been corrected.

"A lot of people are using them regularly and we're kind of seeing it grow. So now the focus is, how can this be sustainable, how can we make sure the City is taken care of, we're not losing money by bringing them in, we're regulating them, and how do we continue to keep people at the table regulating them," said Commissioner Matlow.

The program started in June and was originally scheduled to run only three months, but was extended through March.

The agenda item said there have been a "nominal number of crashes and citations."

The City will allow vendors to apply to be a part of the permanent program; there are currently five operating in Tallahassee.