Tallahassee Commission to create independent citizens review board to provide law enforcement oversight

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee's Police Chief addressed the City Commission Wednesday afternoon.

The commission met virtually as protesters gathered outside City Hall.

At Wednesday's meeting, Commissioners voted unanimously to create an independent Citizens Review Board.

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell had already created a Citizens Advisory Committee. WCTV asked Commissioner Jeremy Matlow about why the city felt the need to create the additional board.

He says the two are totally different.

"We have boards, like our planning commission, our independent ethics board, that have real power. They're put in our ordinance, they're put into law," Matlow said. "This makes it concrete and tangible. This is something that will exist after we're all gone, long and gone. This is a real tool for the community to be able to use, and it will give them another vessel outside us."

The logistics of the new board are still being worked out, including how many people can participate and who will be involved.

"An independent citizens review board to provide oversight to law enforcement is something that this community has been asking for over a decade, and now it's time to say, we want to do the right thing, we are doing the right thing, and we are here for you," said Commissioner Matlow.

Matlow says the board is the best way to promote transparency.