Tallahassee Curbside Supply Drive helping nonprofits amid the pandemic

May 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With Covid-19 negatively impacting local non-profits, folks in the Capital City are finding new ways to support these organizations that are helping others in need.

Saturday morning, the Tallahassee Curbside Supply Drive offering a new way to give back.

Through a no-contact, drive-thru style donation event, organizers were asking the community to donate items such as toiletries, clothes, cleaning supplies, non-perishable food and more.

The donations going to a handful of non-profits that are still able to offer their services amid the pandemic.

"We tried to help a spectrum of people," Says event organizer, Trent Smith. "So, the non-profits that we're working with work with people from newborns all the way up to our senior citizens"...

The drive is benefiting:





Elder Care Services



Good News Outreach



Hang Tough Foundation



Pace Center For Girls, Leon



Refuge House



You can also participate from anywhere by donating to the virtual fundraiser, where funds will be used to make purchases for each nonprofit.

