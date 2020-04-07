Tallahassee Developmental Center confirms five COVID-19 cases

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Developmental Center says they have confirmed five cases of COVID-19.

TDC says four residents and one staff member has tested positive, while five other residents are awaiting results.

TDC says both the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Health Department have been in communication or on-site since the first individual tested positive on April 3.

Officials at the center say it has been on lock down, and no one is admitted without completing a screening and taking a temperature, and visitors are not allowed at this time.