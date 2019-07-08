Tallahassee Fire Department battles flames at restaurant on North Monroe St.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at Joy Luck Place restaurant on North Monroe Street.

Officials say there was a fire in the grease trap of the restaurant and it has since been put out.

Video sent to WCTV from a viewer shows black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the business, with first responders on the scene, including a TFD ladder truck.

A fire department spokeswoman says there's no word on the extent of the damage to the building, but it looks like firefighters were able to contain most of the fire.

Officials say no injuries have been reported and the expected damage is around $35,000.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.