Tallahassee Fire Department battles fire on Gaile Avenue

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Sunday morning on Gaile Avenue.

Tallahassee Fire Department posting on this on their twitter.

TFD currently working a fire on Gaile Avenue pic.twitter.com/Sb4z7PXXUc — Tallahassee FireDept (@cotfire) September 15, 2019

They also posted on their Facebook page with more photos of the blaze.

There are no details at this time surrounding the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes out.

