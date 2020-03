By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says they are on the scene of a house fire on Lake Iamonia Drive.

TFD crews are at an active fire on Lake Iamonia Dr. pic.twitter.com/202B974JgS — Tallahassee Fire Dept (@cotfire) March 4, 2020

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.