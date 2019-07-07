Tallahassee Fire Department extinguishes car fire, shuts down traffic briefly

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 7, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a Chrysler Pacifica that caught on fire near the intersection of Capital Circle and Exeter Drive.

Fire officials responded to the scene at about 2:30 this afternoon and started working to extinguish the flames. The process ended up closing Cap Circle Southwest for about 20 minutes, but crews were able to successfully contain and extinguish the blaze.

Officials believe the fire may have been caused by a mechanical malfunction. Five people were inside the car when the flames started to rise. Thankfully, no one was injured.