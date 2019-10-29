Tallahassee Fire Department puts out cooking fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says they put out a cooking fire in the 400 block of Stonehouse Road on Tuesday afternoon.

TFD says they received a call regarding the fire around 2:46 p.m. and units from stations 1, 2, 3, 6 and 16 arrived to the scene in four minutes and found heavy smoke coming fro the corners of the residence.

Officials say firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire and determined no one was inside of the building during the fire.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was from cooking oil that caught fire on a stove.

TFD says no injuries were reported on the scene and say damages are estimated to be around $50,000.