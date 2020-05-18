Tallahassee Fire Department reports no injures after Monday morning apartment fire

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says no one was injured following a Monday morning fire at an apartment in the 2600 block of Old Bainbridge Road.

TFD says a call of a fire came in around 11:24 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment before crews advanced hose lines into the apartment to put the fire out.

Authorities say a primary search determined no one was inside the apartment at the time of the fire, and did not spread to neighboring units.

TFD says an estimated $35,000 in damages was reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TFD says they were assisted on the scene by the City of Tallahassee Utilities, Leon County EMS and the Tallahassee Police Department.