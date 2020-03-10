Jefferson County Fire and Rescue responds to Lamont kitchen fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

LAMONT, Fla. (WCTV) — Jefferson County Fire and Rescue says it responded to a kitchen fire on Mays Road in Lamont after getting a call at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday.

At around 12:45 p.m., crews were still putting out hot spots at the trailer.

Fire Chief Derrick Burris says the double-wide trailer is a total loss. No injuries were reported in this fire, Burris says.

Burris says his team sent one firefighter squad, two engines and two tankers to the scene. His firefighters assisted the Wacissa and Lloyd volunteer fire teams.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.