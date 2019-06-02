Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire on Ridge Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a report of a residential home fire in the 300 block of Ridge Road.

TFD responding to the scene at around 7:50 on Saturday evening to find the home visibly in flames and smoking.

Crews entered the home to ensure everyone was out safely and to extinguish the flames.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the TFD Prevention Division.

TFD was assisted at the scene by TPD, City of Tallahassee Utilities, Leon County EMS, and LCSO.