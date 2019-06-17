Structure fire breaks out on Roberts Avenue

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department is investigating a structure fire they say broke out on Roberts Avenue.

Fire crews arrived on the scene just before 5am to find smoke and the blaze billowing from a mobile home in The Meadows. TFD says they made entry and extinguished the fire while checking to see if anyone was inside. Upon further investigation, officials were able to confirm no one was inside during the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but fire officials are considering the home to be a complete loss. One nearby home received minor damage prior to TFD's arrival.