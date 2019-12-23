Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire on Windy Pine Way

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department says it put out a fire on Windy Pine Way Monday afternoon.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the scene on the 2500 block of Windy Pine Way around 1:21 p.m. after a postal carrier called it in.

Firefighters managed to limit the damage to two rooms, which saved the rest of the home. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross helped the displaced person. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

