Tallahassee Fire Department responds to house fire on Willow Avenue

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday morning on the 900 block of Willow Avenue that caused an estimated amount of $200,000 worth of damages.

TFD responding to the scene around 5:21 in the morning. Arriving units were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The fire remained under control until a utility crew shut off power to the home, then the fire was fully extinguished.

Red Cross was on scene helping the two people that were displaced by the fire.

Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Emergency Medical Services were on scene for assistance.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.