By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department is welcoming its newest recruits to the force.

The department says Fire Chief Jerome Gaines swore in 15 new firefighters to its ranks on Thursday. The new firefighters went on their first shifts between Saturday and Monday, according to the department.

The following recruits joined the department:



Robert Anderson



Adam Bailey



David Barker



Travis Barlowe



Dion Dehaney



Beverly DiPiero



Stephen Eagerton



Jamel Gavin



Johnathan Landaverde



Tyler McAdams



Caleb Miller



Tyler Notley



Thomas Roche



Jacob Walker