Tallahassee Fire officials fighting fire at abandoned home on Bannerman Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department is battling a structure fire at an abandoned home that has closed down parts of Bannerman Road on Tuesday.

TFD says they are not yet sure what caused the fire, but that the building is a total loss.

Authorities say an investigator is on the scene.

TFD says Truck 2, Engines 7, 9 and 15, Battalion Chief 2 responded, as well as the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS and Bradfordville Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story.