Tallahassee Fire units battle flames at abandoned home

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says they battled flames early Tuesday at an abandoned home on Wide Road in Woodville.

TFD says they received a call regarding the fire around 7:32 a.m.

Officials say upon arrival, the home was found to be completely engulfed in flames and the building is now considered a complete loss.

Authorities say crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevented the spread of the fire to the surrounding wood line and other structures.

No injuries were reported, according to TFD.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

TFD says the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS and the Woodville Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.