Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy focuses on job readiness for local youth

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The City of Tallahassee held its Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy student orientation on Monday.

TFLA focuses on job-readiness training, mentorship, summer employment and financial literacy education.

The program lasts 8 weeks, with 2 weeks of training before 6 weeks of employment. The job placements are offered through the City of Tallahassee or private organizations around the area.

According to the City of Tallahassee, more than 200 youths are participating in the summer 2019 program.

Prime Meridian Bank made a special presentation Monday morning in support of the program.

You can learn more about the TFLA program here.