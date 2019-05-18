Tallahassee Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington DC

WCTV Eyewitness News

May 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- Our Julie Montanaro and Sophia Hernandez flew out with tons of veterans to visit Washington DC.

While there, the veterans - all from different wars - got to visit historic monuments and memorials. This included the World War Two Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, and the Korean War Memorial.

Some veterans, overcome with emotion upon seeing the memorials. One World War Two veteran in particular told us that he never thought he would see anything like it. Another Korean War veteran told us, "it looks like I could be there" among the statues wandering in the field.

When the vets returned, they were welcomed by hundreds of people, gathering at the airport with flags and a swing band, playing patriotic music. Phillip Worley, a Vietnam veteran, overcome with emotion, told us, "this couldn't have been a better day til the end, and it even got better." Another Vietnam veteran named Darryl Stewart told us that when he, 'came home in 71...even the taxi driver didn't want to give us a ride. This makes up for that and then some."

On the plane ride home, each veteran was given an envelope full of letters as a surprise. The letters were written by children, grandchildren, and more, thanking them for their service, saying they are proud for everything they've done.