Tallahassee International Airport receives $1.77 million grant

September 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee International Airport has received a $1.77 million grant dedicated to the design of an international passenger processing, or customs, facility.

This grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation is one of many given to airports in the state of Florida.

The customs facility has been a goal for the airport for years. Airport director David Pollard says the airport is on a great growth trajectory at the moment. The design process for the customs facility will likely take between 12 and 18 months.

It will involve multiple technology improvements throughout the airport.

"This is part of our continued growth and transformation to international airport status, and that's full international airport status," Pollard said. "As we will in the future have U.S. Customs and Border Protection right here at the airport, and also work toward the development of the future foreign trade zone."

Other grants the airport has received recently will be used for runway reconstruction, passenger loading bridges and terminal rehabilitation, which includes new flooring, carpeting and electrical improvements.

Mayor John Dailey says the ability of Tallahassee to import and export internationally will help grow the local economy.

