Tallahassee International Airport receiving more than $21 million

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

APril 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee International Airport is receiving more than 21 million dollars from the FAA to fund continued operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is part of a total $896,185,020 going to airports around the state of Florida.

Director of Aviation, David Pollard, says the money is for operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Operating expenses include salaries for employees; TLH has not laid off any of its 53 employees.

"I think it's important that we do our part to keep things moving as much as we're able to," said Pollard. "We still have to maintain a safe and secure and efficient environment for the travelers that we do have. So we don't sacrifice safety, we don't sacrifice security."

Tallahassee is receiving $21,213,414; Pollard says that number may seem high, but the money will be used quickly.

The wording of the grant affects which capital expenditures could get funding; that includes airport improvement projects that were already in the works, such as runway reconstruction and the International Passenger Processing Facility.

Pollard says the airport staff is still working out where exactly to put the money.

Empty baggage carousels and short lines

Nationwide traffic is down 96%; March numbers in Tallahassee were down 80%, and April has only been worse. Those numbers are based on the number of passengers that are coming through TSA security, rather than the number of flights coming into the airport.

Pollard says TLH first saw a decrease in traffic in the second week of March; each day has only been more empty since.

The restaurants and shops in the airport lobby are shuttered and dark. Pollard says that was a strategic choice by Tailwinds.

"It was actually their request to see if they could shut these down to save on the cost."

Pollard says restaurants and shops on the other side of TSA security are still open for passengers.

A small silver lining comes in the form of increased FedEx cargo traffic at the airport. Regularly scheduled planes with additional cargo don't affect the airport fiscally, but additional planes do.

"If they bring in extra aircraft, that's going to bring in some extra charges, extra revenues that we would receive," says Pollard.

Innovative space usage

TLH is utilizing an empty hangar for Leon County Emergency Management.

The County has a Logistics Staging Area where relief supplies from the state wait to be distributed.

"We've given out about 181,000 pieces of PPE so far, we have another 60 thousand that will go out in the morning," said Alex McKinnon, the County's Emergency Management Coordinator.

PPE materials being distributed include masks, gloves, gowns, an hand sanitizer.

"Over the course of the last six weeks we've distributed to nearly 90 different healthcare facilities," said McKinnon. "This is everybody from general practitioners, Patients First, Urgent Care, to the Sheriff's Office, Police Department, Fire Department, EMS."

Other airport grants

Tallahassee $21,213,414

Valdosta $1,183,547

Thomasville $69,000

Decatur County $30,000

Quincy $30,000

Marianna $30,000

Apalachicola Regional $30,000

Live Oak $30,000

Donalsonville $30,000

Cairo $20,000

Brooks Co. $20,000

Perry-Foley $20,000

Blountstown $20,000