Tallahassee International Airport sees increased traffic for 2019 Thanksgiving

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and the Tallahassee International Airport is no exception.

Airport statistics show an equal number of travelers departing and arriving around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Passengers moved through TLH in waves; the early morning, the lunch hour and the early evening were the busiest times.

South Florida and Atlanta were two popular destinations; flights to and from Charlotte and Washington D.C. were also busy.

Deputy Director of Aviation Jim Durwin said college students have helped drive up the numbers.

"We saw that steady trickle of the students going out last week and then the families this week. Our peak travel days are typically the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then again everyone coming back into town on the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving," said Durwin.

Durwin said the unofficial numbers show a five to ten percent increase in holiday passengers over last year; 2018 also saw a 10% increase

over 2017.

"During the roughly 10-day Thanksgiving holiday period, we expect about 25,000 travelers to come through the Tallahassee International Airport, and then from the period from Thanksgiving through the New Year, we expect that number to be about 100,000 travelers," he said.

One traveler, Lauryn Smith, flew in from Atlanta.

"I visited my grandparents, and now I'm visiting my sister!" she said.

Smith had previously flown from Baltimore to Atlanta, on Thanksgiving break from college in Baltimore.

She has not seen her sister since August, and is ready to try non-traditional Thanksgiving food.

"My sister can cook a good roast, but I can make a good tuna casserole, so we'll see what happens!" said Smith.

Deava Williams and Arsenio Bright are cousins visiting family from Tallahassee; Williams flew in from Texas, and Bright flew from Charlotte.

They have different favorite Thanksgiving foods; Williams is hoping for dressing, while Bright wants collared greens.

Both are excited to visit family and their favorite spots in Tallahassee.

I want to make sure I make it to the barbecue man over on the Southside. I have been longing to get one of those plates, they're delicious!" said Bright.

Brianna Cooper works for the Tailwind company, which runs multiple restaurants, cafes, and shops in the airport.

She picked up the Wednesday shift last minute, after a coworker called out, and said it was a busy morning.

"They wanted to get their Bloody Marys going, everyone had their breakfast sandwiches, getting that appetite so they can get in the mood of cooking!" said Cooper.

Cooper said the most popular item she sold was iced americanos.

"People have been wanting those espresso shots to get them going," said Cooper.

She was ready for family time after her shift.

"I'm going to go home, cook, enjoy my kids' company. We're cooking ham, dressing, macaroni, collard greens, you name it, it's on the list--pie, sweets!"

Multiple family reunions took place in the airport; Smith said it's an ideal time of year for focusing on things that matter.

"Talk about things you don't normally get to talk about with people you don't normally get to see, make sure all that family is all together and everyone's having a good time, so you can make some good memories!"