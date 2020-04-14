Tallahassee International Airport to receive $21M grant from FAA

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding nearly $900 million to 100 airports in Florida to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Tallahassee International Airport is on that list.

TLH is slated to receive about $21 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program.

"This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The money will be used to continue operations and help make up for dollars lost because of the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the coronavirus.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

You can find a list of Florida airports receiving funding on the FAA's interactive map here.

The following airports in the WCTV viewing area also received grant money:

—Valdosta: $1,183,547

—Thomasville: $69,000

—Decatur County: $30,000

—Quincy: $30,000

—Marianna: $30,000

—Apalachicola Regional: $30,000

—Live Oak: $30,000

—Donalsonville: $30,000

—Cairo: $20,000

—Brooks County: $20,000

—Perry-Foley: $20,000

—Blountstown: $20,000

—Tallahassee: $21,213,414

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.