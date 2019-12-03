Tallahassee Market hosts 5th Annual Cranksgiving food drive for seniors

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Community Thrift Market hosted its fifth annual "Cranksgiving" Food Drive to help gather items for seniors on Thanksgiving. A lot of smiles and a ton of food were collected on Sunday as groups of people raced across town.

The catch? It was all done by bike.

"From here we go around town to different places, people leave food for us to pick up or we go to the store to buy it," Meals on Two-Wheels biker Roger Holdener said.

The different teams competed to get the most food, but they all knew it was for a good cause.

"I love using my bike to do good for the community and do good for people," Ashley Hopkins said. "So I love having the opportunity to collect food and donate it to people in need."

In five years, Cranksgiving has provided almost three tons of food.

"Locally we give to senior citizens in several locations, but mostly it goes to our meals on wheels that we do three times a week," Community Thrift Market owner Karen Loewen said.

However, this collection was especially vital, since it made sure seniors got to eat their fill of holiday foods.

"It's nice to have a meal, a hot meal delivered to them," Holdener said. "that way they stay healthy."

Cranksgiving may just come once a year, but the people involved said its reach spans a lifetime.

"I just love that this is such a great opportunity to use our bikes to do good and be around awesome people and just cultivate community here in Tallahassee," Hopkins said.

"It's a great way to collect a lot of food and feed a lot of seniors on Thanksgiving," Loewen said.

These cyclists are ringing in the holidays, one pedal at a time.

