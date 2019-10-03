Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey lays out his plans for the future of the Independent Ethics Board

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee City Commission has previously stated its goal of passing a comprehensive ethics package by the end of the year; now, Mayor John Dailey has ideas of his own about how the Independent Ethics Board and the Ethics Officer should operate.

He said the City Commission has a lot of work to do, and so does the Ethics Board, not only on personnel issues, but also rules and procedures.

Dailey brought up the idea of adding an Inspector General's Office to deal with certain complaints.

"Truly trained professionals that can handle issues as they come up, but also provide whistle-blower protections for City employees, 'Hey if you see something say something, let us investigate,' but let's do it right," said Dailey.

Fellow Commissioner Jeremy Matlow suggested banning city vendors from making campaign contributions, but Dailey said he believes that might violate free speech.

Dailey wants the ethics board's purview to extend beyond the top City employees.

"I believe that we need full financial disclosure, not only for the elected officials in the four appointments, but also for the ethics board, the ethics office, and procurement officers, those that handle the contracts on behalf of the City," he said.

Dailey also called for a change in the meeting place of the ethics board.

"I think it's very confusing to the average citizen when the City Commmission meets in City Hall chambers, and the Ethics Board meets in City Hall chambers," Dailey said. "Where is the distinction, and where do we draw the line?"

Julie Meadows-Keefe, the Independent Ethics Officer, said there's a good reason those meetings happen in City Hall; it's so that they can be broadcast to citizens who might not be able to attend.

"The most economical way for the board to continue that broadcasting, would be to continue its meetings in the chamber," said Meadows-Keefe.

The Mayor also hopes to work on rules and procedures for anonymous calls versus sworn complaints.

"Right now we have a system where anybody can just call and say anything they want, and unfortunately, I believe it is given the same weight as a sworn complaint," said Dailey.

Meadows-Keefe disagreed, emphasizing that an anonymous complaint can start an investigative process, but a sworn complaint is required to actually adjudicate a claim.

"Before anyone can be disciplined by the board, there would have to be a sworn complaint," she said.

Other ideas from the Mayor include strengthening penalties for violations,

"Our goal is to operate above board," said Dailey. "I know we will get there, it may not be with the exact ideas that are proposed, but I'm committed and I know the Commission is committed as well"

The City Commission and Ethics Board are holding a workshop at 9:00 a.m. on October 28t.

In the wake of the federal corruption probe into Tallahassee, the City Auditor is putting together the scope of an audit; the Mayor said the City will make sure all contracts are airtight, and any concerns will be addressed individually.