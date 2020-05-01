Tallahassee McDonald's employee tests positive for COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — An employee at a Tallahassee McDonald's recently tested positive for COVID-19.

J.V. and Son's Incorporated confirmed to WCTV the employee who tested positive works at its South Monroe location, which is near Orange Avenue.

In a statement sent to WCTV, the company says the employee is currently under medical care. They added the location was closed, so they could thoroughly deep clean the restaurant.

Local health authorities were also notified about the coronavirus case.

Restaurant staff who were in contact with the employee have also been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

You can read the full statement below:

“Our highest priority is to protect the health and well-being of our employees and our customers. We recently learned that an employee at our S. Monroe restaurant in Tallahassee, FL has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under medical care. We have been in contact with the employee and are providing support during this time. We do not have any other cases with our organization.

As soon as we were notified of the confirmed case, we immediately closed the restaurant to thoroughly deep clean the restaurant and notified local health authorities. Additionally, we identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in contact with the employee who contracted the virus. These employees have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work.

Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our employees and our customers, and we have implemented enhancements to help ensure their well-being, including implementing wellness checks for employees, requiring all crew to wear gloves and masks, in addition to reinforcing rigorous hand washing routines. Additionally, we have installed protective barriers at the registers to minimize contact.

Our people are the heart and soul of the McDonald’s family. We are keeping this employee in our thoughts for a fast and full recovery.”

