Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare opens dedicated COVID-19 unit

April 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it has set up a dedicated COVID-19 unit in its main hospital.

The unit is negative airflow and features 20 beds that can transition between medical and intensive care, depending on the needs of the patient.

A former adult intensive care unit is the space being used for the coronavirus treatment area. TMH says only COVID-19 positive adult patients will be cared for in this unit.

If needed, TMH says eight more beds are available to expand the unit into an adjacent vacant patient care area.

"At Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, we remain focused on keeping our patients, colleagues and community safe throughout this COVID-19 pandemic," TMH chief communications officer Stephanie Derzypolski said.

