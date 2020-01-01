Tallahassee couples welcome first babies of 2020

By: Julie Montonaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Baby Emma and baby Kashten are the first babies born in Tallahassee in 2020.

Emma Rae Colonna was the first baby born in Tallahassee this year.

Emma arrived at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. She weighed in at 7 pounds 6 ounces, measured 21 inches long and has plenty of blonde hair beneath her big pink bow.

Parents Kim and Shaun Colonna say Emma was actually expected a few days ago, but arrived soon after midnight.

"I love it," Shaun Colonna said. "I think she's gorgeous and I'm very happy for a healthy baby and a healthy mama."

"We were expecting to be induced on the 29th, but the hospital was a little behind and we got called New Year's eve," Kim Colonna said. "We came in and she decided to make her appearance New Year's morning."

"So how does this rank as far as New Year's eve celebrations?"

"This is the best," Kim Colonna said.

The Colonna's say Emma’s older brother picked out her name and is excited to meet her.

Parents Laquanzia Bush and Alvin Washington also welcomed a new addition to their family.

Kashten Lou Alexander Washington arrived at 3:11 a.m. as the first baby born at Capital Regional Medical Center in 2020.

Kashten will be joining his four siblings. His grandmother saying this is a great way to start 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.