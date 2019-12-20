Tallahassee Memorial Hospital gives cards to patients staying over the holidays

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The staff at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare put a smile on patient's faces Friday morning.

They delivered Christmas and Get Well cards to patients who will be at the hospital during the holidays. Each card was hand crafted by different school and community groups.

As you can imagine, these cards brought some big smiles to those who received them.

"It made me feel really good," TMH patient Sandra Strickland said. "It's so sweet that anybody would take the time to make a card to help patients fell much better."

More than 2,000 cards were made for TMH patients. They'll be handed out throughout the holiday season.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.