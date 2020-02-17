Tallahassee Museum receives grant for expansion

By: Hannah Messier l WCTV Eyewitness News

February 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- From foxes and birds to rail-way cars and barn animals, every part of the Tallahassee Museum is covered with exhibits.

But now they're hoping to expand their borders according to Russel Daws.

"We've gotten a nice grant to help us work our way towards obtaining that property. We're not there yet, but we're working on it," Daws said.

That property is the land right across the street from the current museum which costs $400,000.

The Leon County Commission granted the museum $223,000 to help buy it.

The Council for Culture and Arts promises to match a quarter of what the museum can raise.

Besides doubling in size, Daws also says their plans also include a new building. "Right now, we're very weather dependent, most of our exhibits and everything is outdoors. So, this new building will give us the ability to have a lot of permanent indoor exhibits and new classrooms."

The addition will help tell the story of the land and people of Tallahassee.

"We have some great ideas for the future on telling the stories of our region's history, our region's natural environment, and the people," Daws said.

Besides adding a new building, Daws says most of the land won't be used for exhibits. “This entire lake Bradford area is a rich number of ecosystems and aquatic fish, birds, mammals, and we just see us as being a steward for maintaining this ecosystem."

Helping preserve the area's wildlife for future generations.

