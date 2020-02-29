Tallahassee Museum opens an exhibit highlighting historic black churches

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- To cap off black history month, the FAMU Meek-Eaton Black Archives Museum celebrated history by opening a new exhibit with 19th century flare.

The exhibit shows churches that give insight to the pieces of history that still surround our community.

You can't talk about black history without black churches.

So to properly display this region's history, historian Reginald Witherspoon made it his mission to find them.

"I have spent the last several months driving through the back roads of Leon County and Gadsden County," said Historic Black Church Project Coordinator Reginald Witherspoon. "Finding all kinds of institutions and churches that date back to this era, that are still in existence."

That era, was the 19th century. Churches from as far back as 1861

served as the center of the African American community.

"The black church was the cornerstone of the African-American community," said Black Archives Museum Director Nashid Madyun. "That's education with the school houses communication to plantation to plantation to find lost love ones."

Sixty-Eight of these cornerstones, including 19 replicas are now in the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Museum, showcasing the structural complexities and how great of a feat it is to still even have them around.

"It can be torn down in a moments noticed to hide it or place it up in different parts of the plantation," Madyun goes on to say. "So to illuminate that without replicas is very hard."

Most of these church are still up and running and are still making an impact in their communities.

"And they do collaborate and they do all kinds of things," said Witherspoon. "Scholarships for students, they sponsor all kinds of events and that's very important to know that's there."

The black church exhibit is beautiful to look at but Witherspoon says they're not just for show and there's a lot more behind them.

To find out more about the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Museum and to go to their upcoming events you can visit their Facebook page.