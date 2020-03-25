Tallahassee Museum temporarily closing to public due to COVID-19

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Museum has announced they will be temporarily closing to the public beginning at the end of the business day on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The full statement from Russell Daws, Tallahassee Museum's President and CEO, can be seen below.

We sincerely hope that you and your family are safe and healthy. As a nonprofit whose core mission inspires people to transform their lives, community and the world through an enhanced understanding of our region's natural and cultural environments, we are addressing the trials that have transpired in our community and are taking action to ensure the safety and health of the public.

In support of Leon County Commission Chairman Bryan Desloge, Mayor John Daley, the City of Tallahassee and Leon County's shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19, the Tallahassee Museum and Tallahassee Tree to Tree Adventures will temporarily close to the public beginning at the close of business on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020.

We will provide updates on social media and our website regarding our reopening date and other details concerning the Museum and our activities during this time.

The health and safety of Museum guests, staff and volunteers is our top priority. We will focus on ways we can connect with our members, donors and supporters throughout this trying time but will continue to need your support.

When the Museum reopens to the public, we look forward to providing the same amazing experiences to our visitors, both from Tallahassee and afar. Please know that our living collections are being well cared for during this time by dedicated staff.

We will provide updates on a week-to-week basis or as often as needed on social media platforms and our website. Please follow the Tallahassee Museum on Facebook and Instagram for immediate updates @tallahasseemuseum, and please tell your friends and families about our temporary closure.

The Tallahassee Museum has always been and continues to be a valued part of the Tallahassee region. We will continue to be a place of learning, discovery and self-reflection in the days to come.

Your support through your donations, memberships and support is critical to our success today and in the future. We rely on your continued love and devotion to our programs and activities to grow and thrive. Thank you for your support and be well.

Respectuflly,

Russell S. Daws

President/CEO

Tallahassee Museum."